Vestnik Kavkaza

AZAL adds fourth modern Airbus A320neo to its fleet

AZAL adds fourth modern Airbus A320neo to its fleet
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has expanded its fleet with another state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The introduction of the new aircraft is aimed at providing passengers with more comfortable and modern travel experience. The Airspace cabin offers a more spacious interior, specially designed seats, and larger overhead baggage compartments, enhancing passenger comfort. The aircraft is also equipped with a modern entertainment system, high-speed Wi-Fi service, and individual monitors in Business Class.

Thanks to its new-generation engines, the Airbus A320neo consumes less fuel, reduces carbon emissions, and can operate efficiently on regional and medium-haul routes with a flight range of up to 6,300 kilometers.

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