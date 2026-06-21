AZAL adds fourth modern Airbus A320neo to its fleet

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has expanded its fleet with another state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The introduction of the new aircraft is aimed at providing passengers with more comfortable and modern travel experience. The Airspace cabin offers a more spacious interior, specially designed seats, and larger overhead baggage compartments, enhancing passenger comfort. The aircraft is also equipped with a modern entertainment system, high-speed Wi-Fi service, and individual monitors in Business Class.

Thanks to its new-generation engines, the Airbus A320neo consumes less fuel, reduces carbon emissions, and can operate efficiently on regional and medium-haul routes with a flight range of up to 6,300 kilometers.