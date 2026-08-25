Alina Kabaeva congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday

Olympic champion and President of the International Association for the Support of Sports "Sky Grace", Alina Kabaeva, has congratulated First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday.

In her letter, Alina Kabaeva praised Mehriban Aliyeva's contributions to sports, culture, and education in Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Aliyeva! Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday! On this significant day, I express my deep respect for your outstanding contribution to the development of sports, culture, and education in Azerbaijan, as well as for your tireless work for the benefit of the country's citizens and the prospects of the younger generation",

Alina Kabaeva said.

She noted that Aliyeva's initiatives support children's and youth sports, physical education, and national cultural heritage, while also strengthening international cooperation and enhancing Azerbaijan's global prestige.

Kabaeva also wished the First Vice President of the Republic good health, boundless energy, and new significant achievements in service to the state and the people.

"May each new year of your life bring you joy, professional success, and prosperity for you and your family",

Alina Kabaeva said.