US plans to hold meeting on Iran with Persian Gulf states

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold an Iran-themed meeting with leaders and foreign ministers of Persian Gulf countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Axios reporeted citing sources.

The report says the meeting may take place on September 22 and involve representatives of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting is expected "to focus on U.S. ideas for a postwar strategy" regarding Iran.

The U.S. and Israel began a war with Iran in February. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts. However, in July, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz.