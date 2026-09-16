Azerbaijani MPs to observe Russias State Duma elections

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament will observe the Russian State Duma elections, according to the PR Office of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

A group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit Russia on September 18.

It was noted that chairman of the parliamentary committee Azer Amirasanov along with lawmakers Fatma Yildirim, Anar Mamedov, and Eyvaz Gurbanov will observe the electoral process in Moscow, while Sabir Hajiyev will do so in St. Petersburg.

The deputies will familiarize themselves with the conditions at the polling stations and will observe the voting and vote-counting processes.