Ankara: Türkiye committed to stability and regional peace

At the G20 summit, the Republic of Türkiye declared its interest in ensuring regional peace and global economic stability, Burhanettin Duran, Head of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, stated.

He emphasized that Ankara's influence as a regional leader is growing significantly, citing the upcoming hosting of the COP31 global climate summit in Antalya in 2026. According to Duran, Türkiye is a key player in the fight against climate change.

The administration also highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's significant focus on humanitarian issues, including the crisis in Gaza, during the G20 discussions. Erdoğan further noted Turkish progressive and balanced approach to the conflict in Ukraine and Ankara's role in fostering a more inclusive global economy.