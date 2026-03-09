Iran not ready for talks with US - Araghchi

Iran doubts talking with the United States would be on its agenda anymore, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told PBS in an interview.

"Well, first of all, it's too soon for him to make any comment. We are all waiting for his speeches and comments, which will come later on. But I don't think the question of talking with Americans or negotiation with Americans once again would be on the table, because we have a very bitter experience of talking with Americans," Abbas Araghchi said.

Iran’s top diplomat referred to Mojtaba Khamenei, when asked if anyone in the Iranian leadership has had any contact with U.S. officials since the son of Ali Khamenei was selected the new supreme leader of Iran.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.