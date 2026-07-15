Another group of former IDPs returns to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

Today, another group of ex-IDPs has been resettled in the Azerbaijani village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil District, according to Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At this stage, 9 families, or 52 people, have been resettled in the village.

The resettled families had previously been living temporarily in various regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The "Great Return" program continues under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.