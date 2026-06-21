Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to create East-West transport corridor

Baku and Ashgabat have agreed to deepen coordination in the transport and logistics sector to create East-West corridors and increase transit freight flows between the countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov agreed to deepen coordination in the transport and logistics sector and create East-West corridors. The leaders announced this during a joint press conference.

Ilham Aliyev called the logistics cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan strategic, noting the lack of reliable global routes and the importance of joining efforts to increase transit.