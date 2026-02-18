Azerbaijan lifts visa requirements for citizens of several Gulf states

Azerbaijan has abolished visa requirements for citizens holding ordinary passports from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, the Azerbaijani State Migration Service reported.

According to the service, the new rules will apply from February 15, 2026, through February 15, 2027. During this period, citizens of the four countries will be allowed to enter Azerbaijan visa-free three times and stay for up to 30 days per visit.

The service noted that citizens intending to travel for purposes other than tourism or to remain in Azerbaijan for a longer period must obtain an appropriate visa in accordance with national legislation before entering the country, Trend reported.

In addition, third-country nationals holding temporary or permanent residence permits, issued by the relevant state authorities of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the State of Qatar, with a validity of at least 6 months, will be eligible to obtain a single-entry 30-day tourist visa upon arrival at Azerbaijan’s international airports during the specified period.