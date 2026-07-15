Azerbaijan supports establishment of State of Palestine

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held talks with Prime Minister of Palestine Mohammad Mustafa on July 16, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine.

The head of state expressed confidence that PM Mohammad Mustafa’s visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to further strengthening the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, AzerTAc reported.

Mohammad Mustafa thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s continued support, including the decision to build a secondary school in Palestine as part of the country’s humanitarian assistance.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.