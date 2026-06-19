Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on World Refugee Day

Today marked World Refugee Day. Baku issued a statement on this date, as the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons remain pressing for the country.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement on World Refugee Day, which is being celebrated today. Azerbaijani diplomats emphasized that this date is of particular significance for the country, as Armenia's military aggression and the seizure of Azerbaijani territories displaced over one million Azerbaijanis.

"On June 20, World Refugee Day, we express solidarity with the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons around the world who continue to face difficult conditions, uncertainty, and the loss of their homes and livelihoods,”

– the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote.