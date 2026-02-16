Azerbaijani President congratulates Xi Jinping on New Year

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and the people of China.

"I wish that the Chunjie, marking the arrival of the New Year according to the Chinese calendar, brings your people a joyful spirit, prosperity, and abundance," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that he is gratified by the continued deepening and enrichment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, built on a solid foundation.

"The intensity of our political dialogue and mutual understanding creates favorable conditions for the further rapid development and strengthening of these relations," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed confidence that the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as their fruitful cooperation, will continue to expand through their joint efforts.

On the occasion of this holiday, Ilham Aliyev extended to Xi Jinping his warmest congratulations, wishing him robust health, happiness, and success in important state duties, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China.