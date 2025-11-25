Baku and Islamabad identifies key vectors of economic partnership

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, who was on an official visit to Pakistan.

During the talks, the priority areas of bilateral relations were discussed

The meeting emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership is intensively developing in various directions, contributing significantly to economic cooperation.

Moreover, there exists significant opportunity for synergistic investment initiatives and enhanced cooperation across diverse economic domains.



The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic focal points of bilateral engagement and the multifaceted expansion of commercial linkages.