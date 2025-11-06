Baku and Riyadh to expand cooperation in youth and sports

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed an Executive Program for Cooperation in the Youth Sector for 2026-2027, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Saudi Arabia.

The 2026-2027 cooperation program was formalized in Riyadh by Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov and Saudi Sports Minister Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal.

The agreement outlines expanded partnerships in youth policy, exchange programs, volunteer initiatives, and the mutual exchange of experiences.

In addition, important aspects of cooperation between Baku and Riyadh in the areas of youth and sports were discussed at the meeting.