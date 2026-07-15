Berdimuhamedov arrives in Georgia on official visit

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Georgia for an official visit. His plane was greeted at Tbilisi airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani, the Georgian presidential administration reported.

An official welcome ceremony was later held at the Georgian Presidential Palace, where President Mikheil Kavelashvili received the Turkmen leader, Sputnik Georgia reported.

The two presidents are expected to hold one-on-one talks on deepening bilateral ties and regional issues.

On July 17, Serdar Berdimuhamedov will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, followed by bilateral talks between government representatives of both countries, the Defence Ministry said.

Georgia and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations in 1992 and cooperate in economic and humanitarian areas. Direct air links between the two countries were launched in 2022.