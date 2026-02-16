Berlin hosts Azerbaijani Cinema Days

Berlin hosted the Azerbaijani Cinema Days, co-organized by the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, and the Azerbaijani Cultural Center.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, acting director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center Isa Mammadov highlighted the role of the event in promoting Azerbaijani cinema internationally and strengthening intercultural dialogue, Trend reported.

People's Artist Mehriban Zaki spoke about the recent achievements of Azerbaijani cinema, stressing the importance of reaching wider international audiences.

The event then featured the screening of the film "Dance of Victory". Shafag Mehraliyeva, the film's conceptual author and executive director of the "House of the Writer" Literature Support Foundation, noted the significance of the fact that the international screening of the screenplay began in Berlin.

In conclusion, a networking meeting was organized among the participants.