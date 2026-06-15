Brent drops below 80 per barrel

On the London ICE exchange, the price of August futures for Brent oil dropped below $80 per barrel for the first time since March this year amid the normalization of the situation in the Middle East.

The price of Brent oil futures for delivery in August 2026 during trading on the London ICE exchange fell below $80 per barrel for the first time since March 3, 2026. This is evidenced by trading data.

As of 15:19 Moscow time, the price of Brent oil decreased by 3.89% and amounted to $79.96 per barrel. By 15:23 Moscow time, the price slowed its drop, and the futures were trading at $80.11 per barrel.

The price of futures for WTI oil for delivery in August 2026 decreased by 3.81% to $77.67 per barrel.