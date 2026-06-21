British PM Keir Starmer announces resignation

Keir Starmer has said that he is stepping down as leader of Britain’s ruling Labour Party and will also resign as prime minister in early September, after his successor is elected.

According to him, he will continue to serve as British prime minister until his successor is elected. Starmer added that he had informed British King Charles III of his resignation as Labour Party leader.

He also said the process to elect a new party leader would begin on July 9, adding that he would not contest the position. Starmer stated that nominations were expected to be completed by the summer recess.

The political team has begun handing over power to the team of House of Commons member Andy Burnham, which could signal a transition, The Guardian reported, citing sources.