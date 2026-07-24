Vestnik Kavkaza

Criminal case initiated in connection with blackout in Georgia

Criminal case initiated in connection with blackout in Georgia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A large-scale power outage had prompted a criminal case in Georgia, which was initiated under the article on sabotage.

The State Security Service of Georgia announced that the investigation into the causes of the large-scale power outage that occurred today and yesterday will be conducted as part of a criminal case. The case was opened under the article on sabotage.

"In connection with the repeated power outages nationwide, the State Security Service of Georgia initiated a criminal case under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (sabotage), which implies obstructing the normal functioning of, or damaging/destroying, a state enterprise or other important facility with the aim of threatening the state interests of Georgia,”

– the State Security Service of Georgia informed.

The Service assured that the public will be informed of the results of the investigation as they become available.

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