Authorities in Dagestan are considering launching flights from Makhachkala to China and Georgia, according to the republic's Ministry of Transport.

"Makhachkala Airport is exploring the possibility of launching new flights to China and Georgia. Planned destinations include flights to Guangzhou and Tbilisi",

the ministry stated.

The ministry noted that a new runway, 3.2 kilometres long and 45 metres wide, will significantly contribute to expanding the airport's flight network. It is being constructed as part of the second phase of the airport's reconstruction under the Efficient Transport System national project.