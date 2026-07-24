Earthquake hit Georgia, Armenia felt tremors

Tremors were recorded today in Georgia and were felt by residents of neighboring Armenia.

An earthquake occurred in Georgia near the border with Armenia, the National Seismic Monitoring Center informs.

According to experts, the seismic event had a magnitude of 3.7. The time of the incident was 5:16 PM Tbilisi time (4:16 PM Moscow time).

The epicenter of the tremors was located 53 km from Tbilisi and 12 km from the town of Dmanisi (Kvemo Kartli region). The depth of the epicenter was 13 km.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.

According to the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, the earthquake was recorded 7 km northwest of Dmanisi. Armenian experts estimated the magnitude at 3.2, and the depth of the source at 10 km.