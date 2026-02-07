Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation reports on cooperation with Middle East

At the ongoing World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation's (FSMTC) press service stated that the Middle East partners continue to show increasing interest for Russian military products.

"Middle Eastern countries are traditional partners of the Russian Federation. Contracts for the supply of aviation and ground equipment, air defense systems, small arms and close-combat weapons, UAVs, and countermeasures are currently underway",

the FSMTC reported.

The service noted that the growing order book reflects rising interest from other regions as well, particularly from Southeast Asian nations.

The sustained and increasing demand is attributed to the reliability, ease of use, high performance, and adaptability of Russian equipment to various climatic conditions.

The FSMTC also reported on negotiations with Middle Eastern countries regarding the possibility of jointly producing fifth-generation aircraft and modern weapons.

"These consultations are being conducted in a constructive manner and are aimed at developing mutually acceptable technical and organizational solutions",

the Federal Service reported.