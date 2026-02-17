Azerbaijani and Georgian Foreign Ministries hold talks

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Baku on February 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

During the consultations, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current high level of Tbilisi-Baku strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation for the security and economic well-being of the region.

The parties positively assessed the dynamics of high-level mutual visits and the development of political dialogue between the two countries, and highlighted the importance of continuing cooperation within international organizations and multilateral formats.

The participants also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, transport, transit, humanitarian, and educational spheres.