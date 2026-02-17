Former MP Avakyan to stand trial for illicit enrichment in Armenia

The Office of the Prosecutor General has opened a case against a former Republican Party of Armenia MP Karen Avakyan for illicit enrichment, according to Armenian media.

Media reports indicate that the regulatory agency has requested the confiscation of ten properties, including three located in Yerevan, belonging to Avakyan, along with $33,000 in savings. The case documents have been submitted to the Anti-Corruption Court.

It should be noted that Avakyan previously headed the Youth Foundation of Armenia.