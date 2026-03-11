G7 not to lift sanctions against Russia

Leaders of G7 countries have agreed to keep in place sanctions against Russia despite problems with supplies of oil products and other goods over the conflict in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We have also officially stated within the G7 that this situation does not in any way justify the removal of sanctions against Russia," Macron said.

The French president admitted though that due to the actual suspension of the movement of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran there were problems with supplies of both oil products and fertilizers, which could hit agriculture.

G7 states are working to mitigate the negative impact of the conflict on global markets, Macron noted, adding that G7 leaders intend to negotiate with several countries to avoid "any restrictive measures on exports.