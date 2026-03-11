Vestnik Kavkaza

UN Security Council adopts resolution on Middle East

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, as well as Jordan.

The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor. Russia and China abstained.

Presented by Bahrain, the resolution emphasized "strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence" of the GCC states and Jordan.

It strongly condemns the "egregious attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against" the Gulf countries and Jordan, emphasizing that the attacks "constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security."

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia criticized the outcome of the vote.

