Trump says military operation against Iran to be over soon

The military operation of the United States and Israel against Iran could end soon, as there are almost no targets left to strike in the Islamic Republic, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios.

According to the U.S. leader, there is "practically nothing left to target" there.

"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump said.

At the same time, Trump has said that he is not planning to immediately end the military operation against Iran. He claimed that Iran has lost most of its military potential.

"You see what's happening. They are pretty much at the end of the line. That doesn't mean we're going to end it immediately. We have to win this. Win it quickly, but win it," Trump said.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.