Baku hosting XIII Global Forum

The 13th Global Baku Forum, themed “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition,” began at the Gulustan Palace in Baku under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the opening ceremony of the Forum.

"I would say that in terms of the experience of the participants - presidents, prime ministers, parliament speakers, prominent public figures, diplomats, representatives of the business community and civil society, and individuals representing various spheres of our lives - it stands on the same level as the major international forums held globally," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted the agenda of this year's forum is very broad. It covers many issues, but during the discussions, the accent will be made on the current situation in the region and in the world, the head of state said.

"I think that now it is more obvious than ever before that issues of security and stability and safety should be number one on the agenda of any country, because without that all the rest is absolutely useless," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state also addressed the rise in global oil and gas prices.

"We see that the unprecedented rise of the oil and gas prices creates a lot of problems for consumers and not only for consumers. If somebody thinks that this unbalanced price is good for those who produce and export oil, it's wrong," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is today one of the leading international institutions which addresses a broad range of issues. Nearly 400 participants are expected to attend the 13th Global Baku Forum taking place in Baku this year.

Since 2013, the forum has brought together current and former heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, and the expert community, contributing to the strengthening of international dialogue and cooperation.