Iraqi oil ports suspend operations

Oil terminals at Iraqi ports have suspended operations following attacks on tankers, director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq Farhan al-Fartousi said.

"The operation of oil ports has been suspended, commercial ports continue operations," Farhan al-Fartousi said.

He said that an oil tanker was attacked while sailing in Iraqi territorial waters, causing a fire to break out in parts of the vessel before emergency teams managed to contain the situation and prevent further damage.

Iraq's security and port authorities confirmed Thursday that two oil tankers were attacked within Iraqi territorial waters, prompting a suspension of operations at the country's oil terminals.