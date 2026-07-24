Gasoline exports from Russia to be prohibited until the end of the year

Russian authorities have decided to extend the ban on gasoline exports from Russia, which will remain in effect until 2027.

Russian gasoline exports will be prohibited until the end of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced.

Commenting on the gasoline export ban, he noted that it was decided to extend it, for both producers and non-producers.

"That is, it (the gasoline export ban – ed.) will be extended until the end of the year,”

– Alexander Novak said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced plans to ban diesel fuel exports: it is expected to be lifted "as the market recovers." This will prevent refineries from suffering from an oversupply of raw materials and a reduction in refining volumes.