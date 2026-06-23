Gaza Board of Peace meeting to be held in Cyprus next week

A Gaza Board of Peace meeting will be held in Cyprus on June 30-July 1. The event will be attended by Board members and officials from the office of High Representative Nikolai Mladenov.

Cyprus will host the Gaza Board of Peace Council meeting. The event will take place from June 30 to July 1, media citing Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis report.

”The Board of Peace was established to implement the Gaza reconstruction plan in accordance with UN Resolution 2803, which the Republic of Cyprus not only welcomed but also supported from the very beginning,”

– Ronstantinos Letymbiotis said.