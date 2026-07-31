Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on passing of Nariman Hasanzade

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has published a post on her social media pages dedicated to the passing of Azerbaijani People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade.

"Nariman Hasanzade has passed away. I cherish his memories not only as a Great Master of Pen and People's Poet, but above all, as a Genuine Man with bright, kind, caring and generous heart. May Allah rest his soul in peace",

Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.

Nariman Hasanzade passed away yesterday morning at the age of 95.

A farewell ceremony is being held at the International Mugham Center in Baku, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan will be buried in the Alley of Honour.

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