7th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp opens in Eastern Zangezur

The 7th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp opened in Eastern Zangezur on Sunday, organised jointly by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The opening ceremony is being held at the Zangilan Congress Center.

The camp will run from August 2 to 8. Its motto, "Reviving Cities," echoes President Aliyev's declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Development and Architecture."

More than 120 young diaspora representatives from 64 countries are taking part in the event.

The first Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth was held in Sheki in 2018. Since then, over 700 young diaspora representatives from 84 countries have participated in camps in Sheki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, Lachin, and Khankendi.