Georgia announces reset of ties with Washington

Georgia's Foreign Minister has assessed the prospects for improving relations with the United States, noting that certain progress has been made in this direction.

Relations between Georgia and the United States should be built on dialogue and a clear understanding of mutual interests, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

"Above all, this requires dialogue, above all this requires engagement from both sides, so that it becomes clearer what interests guide the United States in our region and what could be included in the agenda of relations between our countries," Maka Bochorishvili said.

She noted that Tbilisi has repeatedly expressed readiness to resume cooperation with Washington, but this requires involvement from both sides.

The FM observed that recent statements indicate the U.S. has a certain readiness to restore relations.

The diplomat emphasized that discussions concerning Georgia have already taken place in Washington, and concrete steps are planned to review bilateral relations.