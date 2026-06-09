Hakan Fidan to pay visit to Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Russia in mid-June for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov focusing on bilateral relations and international issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced.

“Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a working visit to Moscow on 15–17 June. Talks with Russia’s foreign minister are scheduled, along with other bilateral contacts,” Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, the discussions will focus on matters concerning Moscow-Ankara relations. The two foreign ministers will also address the situation in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea, Central Asia and other items on the international agenda.

Earlier, Hakan Fidan reiterated in a conversation with Sergey Lavrov that Turkey stands ready to serve as a platform for negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement.