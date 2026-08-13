Kaztransoil increases oil shipments via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan

Kaztransoil increased oil shipments via the Baku‑Tbilisi‑Ceyhan pipeline to 155,000 tonnes in July, an 11.5% rise compared with the same month last year.

"In July 2026, 155,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil were shipped via the Aktau seaport through the Baku‑Tbilisi‑Ceyhan oil pipeline, 16,000 tonnes more than in July 2025",

the company said.

KazMunayGas plans to raise annual transit volumes to 1.7 million tonnes, up from 1.3 million tonnes. Azerbaijan has signalled readiness to expand the acceptance limit to 2.2 million tonnes, and the parties are negotiating further capacity increases.