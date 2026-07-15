Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas calls on Iran to increase funding - media

Hamas calls on Iran to increase funding - media
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A Hamas delegation has asked Iran to boost financial aid and step up diplomatic support on the international stage, according to informed Arab sources cited by The Times of Israel.

The group also wants Tehran to help restore its military infrastructure, which was severely damaged during the Gaza fighting, the sources said.

The delegation has already conveyed its demands to Iranian officials.

In addition, Hamas wants Iran to advocate for a halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza during any future negotiations between Tehran and Washington, the sources said.

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