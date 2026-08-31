Vestnik Kavkaza

Hikmet Hajiyev and Alen Simonyan discuss peace agenda in Bishkek

Hikmet Hajiyev and Alen Simonyan discuss peace agenda in Bishkek
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said that discussions on the peace agenda continued with Alen Simonyan following the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.

“Following the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek, discussions on the peace agenda continued with Alen Simonyan,” Hajiyev said.

Hikmet Hajiyev also shared a photo from his meeting with Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Alen Simonyan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on August 31 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

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