Russia and US to hold new meeting in coming weeks - Ryabkov

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said a new meeting between Russian and US representatives to address bilateral irritants is planned for the coming weeks.

Ryabkov noted that such consultations have become somewhat regular.

"We believe that this is useful. Another thing is that the pace of progress from a substantive point of view is lower than desirable and lower than expected. Nevertheless, we do not give up on this, we will continue to move forward",

Ryabkov said.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier noted stagnation in the negotiation process on mutual claims but did not rule out resuming expert consultations. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said specific dates for the next contact were being worked out.