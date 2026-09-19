Voting for Russian State Duma begins in Azerbaijan and Armenia

Polling stations have opened in Azerbaijan and Armenia for Russian citizens voting in the 9th State Duma elections.

In Azerbaijan, a single station operates at the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Baku. Voters must present a Russian international passport and no prior registration is required.

"Citizens of the Russian Federation of legal age who permanently reside or are temporarily staying within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan are eligible to vote",

the embassy reported.

Security is provided by Azerbaijani police, with electronic devices, bags, and backpacks prohibited.

Two stations operate in Armenia — at the Russian Embassy in Yerevan and the Consulate General in Gyumri, where personnel from the 102nd Military Base can vote. Any Russian citizen in Armenia may cast a ballot with either an international or domestic passport.

Russian border guards on Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Iran voted on Friday, with consulate staff facilitating the process at their outposts.