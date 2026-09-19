Iran outlines conditions for Strait of Hormuz reopening

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington accepts Tehran's conditions for resolving the conflict.

"Until these conditions are met, the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and American commitments are fulfilled, there will be no opening for a return to the previous state of negotiations or for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz",

Ghalibaf said.

Iran recently sent a new peace package to the US via Qatari intermediaries, including demands to unfreeze state funds held in US banks and lift the economic blockade. Tehran is awaiting a response from President Donald Trump.