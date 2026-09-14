IRGC says supertanker hit naval mines in Strait of Hormuz

The Algaya supertanker hit naval mines while attempting to pass through a prohibited zone in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said.

According to the Iranian side, the vessel is engulfed in flames.

"Attempts to contain the fire have failed, and the entire tanker has been engulfed in flames," the statement said.

The agency also noted that it had previously warned vessel crews about the danger of using this unauthorized route.