Saudi Arabia seeks US help against Houthis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper and his accompanying delegation in Jeddah on Monday, state news agency SPA reported.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the U.S., as well as the latest regional developments.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Minister of State, Cabinet member and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

The statement comes amid escalation between government forces and Houthis in Yemen, and the rebel group's attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the East-West pipeline was temporarily shut down as a precaution after drone strikes from Iraq hit the Riyadh and Medina regions.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

Axios reported that the crown prince sought military assistance from U.S. President Donald Trump against the Iran-backed group said to have made advances in recent fighting.