Azerbaijan and China sign security cooperation agreement

Azerbaijan and China have signed an agreement on cooperation in ensuring security, covering areas including counterterrorism, combating transnational organized crime and fraud involving telecommunications systems.

The agreement was signed between the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China at the end of a meeting between Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, and Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, a member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Naghiyev visited Lianyungang in China’s Jiangsu Province at the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

As part of the visit, the delegation participated in the fifth Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, which discussed counterterrorism, strengthening international partnerships, the use of new technologies in this area and improving governance mechanisms. The event adopted a final document titled the "2026 Action Plan on Global Counterterrorism."

At the meeting with Wang Xiaohong, the sides exchanged views on the current global security situation and the nature of modern threats, highly assessed the current level of relations between the two institutions and considered prospects for future cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The sides stressed the importance of joint efforts to address growing threats based on mutual trust and respect, as well as operational information exchange, amid a more complex international environment, ongoing military conflicts in some regions and additional risks to the global economy.