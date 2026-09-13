Baku aims to overcome obstacles to return of IDPs to Karabakh - Elnur Mammadov

More than 40,000 former internally displaced people have returned to their hometowns over the past six years, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said.

According to him, more than 45 settlements have been rebuilt and restored so far.

“Nearly 100,000 people now live, work and study in Karabakh. The scale of progress achieved in just six years is enormous, but the challenges ahead are also significant,” Elnur Mammadov said.

The deputy minister emphasized that the threat posed by landmines continues to endanger people’s lives and hinder reconstruction efforts. He recalled that another civilian was injured in a landmine incident last week.

Mammadov said Azerbaijan is determined to overcome these obstacles and ensure the safe and dignified return of internally displaced people to their native lands as part of the Great Return.