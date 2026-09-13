US wants to resume talks on Iran's nuclear program - report

The United States wants to resume talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in its talks with Iran, CNN reported.

According to the TV channel, officials from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration have indicated in private conversations with representatives of Gulf states that Washington would like to "refocus any future U.S.-Iran negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program and not reopening the Strait [of Hormuz]."

For their part, Iranian representatives have made it clear to regional players that they will only be open to discussing their nuclear program after the Strait of Hormuz issue is resolved, including the lifting of the U.S. blockade of Iranian seaports.