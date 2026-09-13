Ilham Aliyev to donate 500,000 dollars from Zayed Award to Karabakh Revival Fund

The Azerbaijani presidential press service said Ilham Aliyev would transfer the full amount of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity prize to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The announcement followed a meeting between Aliyev and Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, who presented the Azerbaijani president with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity certificate.

Ilham Aliyev received the award in recognition of his efforts to promote peace between Baku and Yerevan. Under the terms of the award, the President of Azerbaijan is granted $500,000.

Ilham Aliyev decided to allocate the prize money to the Karabakh Revival Fund.