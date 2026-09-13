Сommander of U.S. Central Command (Centcom) Brad Cooper said he is “not concerned at all” about the U.S.’s munitions inventories amid reports that the Pentagon has depleted its stockpiles to fight Iran, CBS News reported.

“I’m not concerned at all. We’re armed and ready for any contingency," Brad Cooper said.

He was asked if the munitions depletion during the conflict was a concern.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that the U.S. has “virtually unlimited” amounts of mid- to high-grade munitions and accused journalists reporting on the depletion of being “treasonous SCUM.”

The U.S. and Iran have exchanged on-and-off strikes on each other as the conflict stretches into its seventh month.

The conflict has put a strain on the Pentagon’s stockpiles of various long-range missiles, with the U.S. having somewhere between 759 and 827 Patriot missile interceptors as of July 27 — down from the 2,330 recorded before the war began at the end of February, according to CSIS.