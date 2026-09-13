Baku hosts 7th meeting of Muslim religious leaders of OTS member states

The seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Baku on September 14.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board and Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade noted that the peoples of the member states of the OTS demonstrate true examples of brotherhood by standing together in both good times and difficult moments.

The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office noted that the next meeting would be held in Türkiye.

The Baku Declaration was adopted as part of the seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the OTS.

The meeting discussed further strengthening cooperation among Muslim religious institutions, protecting and strengthening the family institution, Islam’s approach to science and technology, as well as other topical issues.

Overall, the event brought together statesmen, academics and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations.