Vestnik Kavkaza

Oman postpones Iran-Gulf ministerial meeting

Oman postpones Iran-Gulf ministerial meeting
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A meeting of foreign ministers from the Gulf countries and Iran that was originally planned to be held in Oman on September 14 has been postponed "in the interests of consensus," Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said.

"In the interests of consensus, the regional meeting set for tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed. We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region," Badr al-Busaidi said.

Oman will host a meeting of foreign ministers from the Gulf nations. On September 11, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed his country’s participation.

According to Baghaei, along with regional issues, the ministers will address the results of the Iranian-Omani talks on agreeing safe routes for commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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